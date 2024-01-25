Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.06% of AGCO worth $359,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.33. 334,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

