Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 676,599 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of FTI Consulting worth $325,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.2 %

FCN traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $195.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,019. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

