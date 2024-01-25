Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Veritex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after buying an additional 182,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,046,000 after buying an additional 229,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

