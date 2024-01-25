Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.95

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 2504967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. Raymond James began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

