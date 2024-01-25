Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 56,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

