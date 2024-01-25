Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 56,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.
About Veolia Environnement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What are fintech companies?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.