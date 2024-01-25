Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,759.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

