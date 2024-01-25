Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 12735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.