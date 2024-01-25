Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VUSB remained flat at $49.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 671,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

