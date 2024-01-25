Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,746,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,246,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $447.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $449.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

