Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $209.53. 534,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $197.60. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

