Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 911,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,901. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

