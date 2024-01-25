Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 7.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 177,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

