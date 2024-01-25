Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.63. 181,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,404. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.