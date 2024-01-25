Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $78,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $40.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,374. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

