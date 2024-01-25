Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $23,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,104,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

