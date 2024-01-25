Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.46

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.46 and last traded at $124.18, with a volume of 15986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $4,372,000.
About Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
