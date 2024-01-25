Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.15. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 703,724 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

