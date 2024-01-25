Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 4,139,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,679. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.
Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp
In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
