V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.43. V.F. shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 897,793 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

V.F. Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

