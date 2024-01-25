US Bancorp DE Sells 132 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $93.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

