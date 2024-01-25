US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.