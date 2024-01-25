US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Knife River worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River



Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

