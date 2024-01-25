US Bancorp DE Purchases 21,648 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

IEI stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

