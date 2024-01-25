US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,641 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

