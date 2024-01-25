US Bancorp DE Has $22.87 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

