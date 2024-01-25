US Bancorp DE Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $176.39.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

