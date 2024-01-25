US Bancorp DE Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of HUM stock opened at $402.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.43.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.