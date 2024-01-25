US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $157.34 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

