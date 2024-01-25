US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $239.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

