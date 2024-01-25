US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,245 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

