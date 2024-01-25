US Bancorp DE Acquires 26,946 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 55.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.