Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 4.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.38. 2,307,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,592,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 726.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 146,720 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.