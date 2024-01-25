UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,042,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 904,181 shares.The stock last traded at $3.98 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UP Fintech by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.