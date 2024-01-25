UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 13,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

