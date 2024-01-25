UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UOL Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 13,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.
UOL Group Company Profile
