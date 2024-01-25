Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.94. Univest Financial shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 6,532 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Univest Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 72.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

