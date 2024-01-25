UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Down to $513.23

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $513.23, but opened at $487.59. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $492.42, with a volume of 2,306,823 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.80. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.