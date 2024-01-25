United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 241.2% in January

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 182,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

