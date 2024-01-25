Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.12. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

