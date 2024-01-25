Unifi (UFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unifi has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Unifi by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Unifi by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

