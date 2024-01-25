UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 429,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

