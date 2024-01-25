Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 225.4% in January

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,024,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 372,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
