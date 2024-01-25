UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,835 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.62% of UGI worth $78,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.