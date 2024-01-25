UBS Group Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $104.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PCAR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 2,264,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,937. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

