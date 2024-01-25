Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

TSN stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

