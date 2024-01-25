Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 29,516.7% in January

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 29,516.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

