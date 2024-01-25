Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 29,516.7% in January

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 29,516.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
About Tyro Payments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tyro Payments
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What are fintech companies?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.