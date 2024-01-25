Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TWST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 193,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

