Truist Financial Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Sell

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NYSE:BE opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

