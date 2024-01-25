Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Stephens

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TFIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.00. 45,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $75,019,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

