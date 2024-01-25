Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

