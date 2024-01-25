Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.45.

TCN stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,331,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 3,776,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

